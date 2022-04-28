The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Arlo McKinley, Madeline Edwards + More
Every week, The Boot highlights recent favorites from country, Americana, folk and everything in between. Keep reading to check out the latest installment of The Boot's Weekly Picks.
Arlo McKinley"Stealing Dark From The Night Sky"
Like with so many of his songs, Arlo McKinley can’t steer clear of heartbreak on “Stealing Dark From The Night Sky,” the first single from his forthcoming album This Mess We’re In, out July 15. Based in Cincinnati, McKinley’s hard knock life has yielded an unwavering perspective and perseverance that comes through in his songwriting in a way that few other artists can match, and his latest single is no exception. McKinley has a knack for turning everyday, mundane occurrences into vibrant vignettes that’ll have you laughing, crying, angry and gracious all in the span of a few minutes. It’s no wonder that Oh Boy Records was drawn to him, because it’s patriarch John Prine operated in much of the same way.
Madeline Edwards"Port City"
After seeing Madeline Edwards perform her first stadium show this past weekend during Chris Stapleton’s Kentucky homecoming at Kroger Field in Lexington with Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow, I’ve become enamored with the newcomer’s music, especially her latest single “Port City.” A co-write between Edwards, Courtlan Clement and Josh Moore, the song is an autobiographical tale telling the story of her struggles of moving from her native Houston to Nashville to build a career as an artist. In the emotional ballad, Edwards acknowledges that “following a dream can leave you feeling so lonely” before admitting that taking the leap is necessary. “If I don't sink now, I may never learn to swim.”
IV And The Strange Band"Stand Your Ground"
IV And The Strange Band fight for what’s right on “Stand Your Ground” from their debut album Southern Circus out June 17. In thrashing punk and bluegrass-fused anthem lead singer Coleman Williams, the great-grandson of Hank Williams, reflects on the struggles of southern living and how the people in the region have learned to adapt from constantly getting knocked down. This fight is encapsulated in the song's music video, with footage of a wrestling match being refereed by Williams, casting somewhat of a comical light on an otherwise serious issue.
Marcus King"Hard Working Man"
Southern rock and soul spinner Marcus King pays homage to the 70’s on “Hard Working Man,” the first single from his new album Young Blood dropping on Aug. 26. Produced by Dan Auerbach at his Nashville-based Easy Eye Sound Studio, the blue-collar tune tells the tale of a man who’s “been working all day, doin' the best I can.” From promising to take his partner on a vacation far away after his pay day and returning home in the morning light to “bring my loving on home to you,” King illustrates the power of love and how time away doesn’t always equate to time lost.
Zach Bryan"Something in the Orange"
Zach Bryan documents the strife of a relationship on the rails on “Something in the Orange,” the latest single from his album American Heartbreak, coming May 20. The song tells the story of a woman who’s run off from her man who looks at her as “all that I am.” Although he knows she doesn't miss him, Bryan can’t help but long for her each morning, because deep down he knows that “something in the orange tells me we're not done.”