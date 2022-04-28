The Boot’s Weekly Picks: Arlo McKinley, Madeline Edwards + More

Like with so many of his songs, Arlo McKinley can’t steer clear of heartbreak on “Stealing Dark From The Night Sky,” the first single from his forthcoming album This Mess We’re In, out July 15. Based in Cincinnati, McKinley’s hard knock life has yielded an unwavering perspective and perseverance that comes through in his songwriting in a way that few other artists can match, and his latest single is no exception. McKinley has a knack for turning everyday, mundane occurrences into vibrant vignettes that’ll have you laughing, crying, angry and gracious all in the span of a few minutes. It’s no wonder that Oh Boy Records was drawn to him, because it’s patriarch John Prine operated in much of the same way.