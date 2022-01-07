Maddie & Tae pay tribute to their husbands’ selfless love on their new song, “Strangers.” The soaring ballad finds the duo’s Madison Font and Taylor Kerr reflecting on their lives before meeting their significant others, and how much love has turned their lives around.

“How were we ever strangers? / Seems crazy to me now / Haven't I known you forever? / 'Cause the thought of the days without / You and all your love / Have all but disappeared / I'll never be convinced, baby, that you wеren't always here / How wеre we ever strangers?” the pair question in the powerfully heartfelt chorus.

Maddie & Tae co-wrote "Strangers" with Jimmy Robbins and fellow country singer-songwriter Adam Hambrick. The duo shared that the track is “one of the first songs written” for their upcoming EP, Through the Madness Vol. 1.

Due out Jan. 28, the eight-track set will include their current fun and anthemic single “Woman You Got,” as well as the confessional “Madness.” This release follows their 2020 sophomore record, The Way It Feels, which spawned the smash No. 1 hit, “Die From a Broken Heart.”

On Dec. 28, 2021, Maddie & Tae revealed that their upcoming CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song No Static tour would be postponed due to Kerr’s doctor-ordered bed rest. The singer and her songwriter-producer husband Josh Kerr are expecting their first child, a baby girl, in the spring.