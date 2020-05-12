Previously unseen footage from Maddie & Tae's respective weddings provides the romantic visuals for the duo's new "Trying on Rings" music video.

Indeed, the country twosome shares intimate evidence of their separate nuptials in the endearing clip. Singer Maddie Marlow married her longtime boyfriend, Jonah Font, last November, and the other half of Maddie & Tae, vocalist Tae Dye, got hitched to songwriter Josh Kerr in February.

The heartwarming video demonstrates an undeniably amorous air. Of course, each singer's ceremony was special to them for wholly distinct reasons, but both performers' wedding memories revolve around music — not such a surprising detail for the young singing team.

"I hope people can see and feel how much love was put into the song and shown in the video," Marlow shares in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "I walked down the aisle to an instrumental version to the song since it's our love story down to the T. So, it will always be such a special song to me."

As for Dye, she hopes "Trying on Rings" will inspire listeners to "hear their own love story in this song and realize it's all the little moments that mean the most."

It was a different song that made Dye's wedding extra magical: "My husband surprised me with a song that he wrote about me right after our engagement," she says.

The precious song itself comes from Maddie & Tae's second studio album, The Way It Feels, which arrived in April. To be sure, there's plenty of other songs driven by love and lust on the effort.