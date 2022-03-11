Maddie & Tae’s Taylor Kerr and husband Josh Kerr have finally been able to bring their daughter, Leighton Grace, home from the hospital.

The long-awaited homecoming of their newborn comes after 53 days spent in the NICU. The couple shared the good news on social media on Friday (March 11), posting a few photos of their sweet new addition, who was fast asleep.

“After 53 days in the NICU our sweet Leighton Grace Kerr came home today,” proud dad Josh writes in a post also shared by Taylor. “

"We have been blown away by all of the support and can’t thank you enough for praying her home," he adds. "We were also blessed with so many amazing NICU nurses and staff along the way // PS the blanket was taken off of her right after the picture was taken #safesleep.”

Kerr’s bandmate Maddie Font also commented on the happy day in an interview with KSON’s John & Tammy in the Morning on Friday.

"Tae is bringing home her new baby today," she shared, "After four months of absolute hell, she is coming home.”

“It's just been rough,” she added. "My best friend's been in the hospital for months, and she didn't get to bring her baby home. It's been really, really rough."

Kerr announced her pregnancy in late November 2021. In December, however, she was put on bedrest due to pregnancy complications, causing the duo to postpone their winter tour, CMT Next Women of Country Tour: All Song No Static.

On January 12, the Kerrs posted an update after one month on bedrest in the hospital, and they welcomed their daughter early, on January 20. Leighton was born weighing 2 lbs., 5 oz.

“Leighton Grace Kerr, born January 17, 2022 // she’s beautiful, strong and everything we have ever dreamed of,” the couple wrote at the time. “She decided to be a Capricorn like her daddy. we already can’t wait for the day we get to finally take her home.”

The Kerrs married in February 2021. Maddie & Tae released a new album, Maddie & Tae Through The Madness, Vol. 1, in late January 2022.

17 Truly Unique and Cool Baby Names in Country Music: