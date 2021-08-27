Maddie and Tae are continuing to lean in to their playful side with their latest release, “Life Ain’t Fair.”

The very first shot of the song's accompanying lyric video — a big pitcher of lemonade — speaks exactly to what the song is about. It's a music version of that old proverb:

"When life gives you lemons, make lemonade.”

“Tell me something / Do y'all ever feel like you're the punchline to the joke? / And don’t it feel like every single rainbow’s missing that pot of gold?” the song begins, setting the stage for a relatable, feel-good tune.

In the video, Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye not only made lemonade out of their lemons, they add a little liquor to it, too — literally. “You bring the Crown / I’ll bring the chairs,” the chorus goes.

“Life ain’t fair. S--t goes wrong," Maddie & Tae write on Instagram, quoting the first lines of the song's chorus. "It happens all too often. How we handle those moments is what can turn a bad day into a bad week."

“Life Ain’t Fair” is a perfect follow-up to Marlow and Dye's most recent release “Woman You Got.” That song finds the duo in a more grown-up light, but still sticking true to their fun personalities. Like that song, this new one tackles what could be a heavy topic in a way that still keeps it lighthearted.

After all, “Good friends, good vibes, and a lot of cheap wine make a bad day end better,” say Maddie & Tae.

These Country Songs Are Guaranteed to Put a Smile on Your Face: