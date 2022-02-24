Experimental indie duo Lucius have teamed up with two of Americana's biggest names for their latest record. Produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, their fourth studio album Second Nature is due out on April 8. "White Lies," the band's latest single from the project, gives fans a stark, emotive preview of what's to come.

Members Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig supply a subdued musical canvas on "White Lies," creating the perfect backdrop for the melding of their two powerful voices.

They start off soft, matching the quiet sadness of the lyrics and the piano: "In the middle of the night / When you're in the dark / Do you think about me and you / And why it wasn't alright / But we can turn the lights down / If you want to see what it's like / To turn every moment into a memory."

"White Lies" is a track made for a relationship in its final moments -- when both partners know there's no saving it -- but there's still some tenderness left, allowing them to pretend otherwise for a little while longer.

There's heartbreak in the pretending, though, and it's palpable. Wolfe and Laessig sing, "If you have to try to love me / If that's the way it's gonna be / Well at least we can have right now / And it's bittersweet."

In the second half of the song, the women let go of their restraint and show off their range. When the chorus comes around again, there is anguish, longing, defeat, and acceptance in every note: "Do I really need a reason / If I have no doubt / Until nothing is left / So let's just pretend for now / White lies, fine lines, white lies."

While the song is all about pretending, there's nothing false about its delivery.

On April 28, Lucius will embark on the Feels Like Second Nature 2022 Tour. The trek kicks off in Massachusetts and will hit multiple cities across the U.S. before wrapping up overseas in September. You can find a full list of their upcoming tour dates at the duo's official website.

