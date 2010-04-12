Laura Bell Bundy Shows Off Her Split Personality

There are always two sides to every story, and newcomer Laura Bell Bundy actually displays the dual sides on her debut country album, 'Achin' and Shakin,' which hits stores on Tuesday (April 13).

"It's six songs achin', six songs shakin'," Laura Bell explains. "It's kind of like an old LP where you had side A and side B, and you just flipped it over when you wanted to change your mood, so to speak. So, this is kind of a mood album. It's the extreme of moods -- aching, sad, slow, sultry country ballads. And the shaking is all uptempo, kind of crazy, fast, a little bit throwback country, a little bit throwback soul or Motown."

The Tony-nominated actress, best known for her leading role in Broadway's 'Legally Blonde, the Musical,' co-wrote 11 of the 12 songs on the album with such hit songwriters as Luke Laird (Carrie Underwood), Brice Long (Gary Allan, Randy Houser) and producer Nathan Chapman (Taylor Swift). Laura Bell admits she's a bit nervous about finally releasing her album. "It's like having a baby and giving birth and wanting everyone to tell you that your baby is really cute," she tells Nashville's Tennessean newspaper. "I have two different sides of my personality. I have that introspective side and this crazy, wild, outspoken, social personality. This fits me really well."

Catch Laura Bell Bundy in action when she performs her single, 'Giddy on Up,' on the 45th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards, broadcast live from Las Vegas this Sunday (April 18) on CBS.

