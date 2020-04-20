Lady Antebellum were in separate places for their One World: Together at Home TV special performance, but they were still in perfect harmony. The country trio shared their recent No. 1 hit "What I'm Leaving For" with fans watching across the globe.

"We just wanna take a moment to say thank you, and our deepest, deepest gratitude, to all of the essential workers right now," Hillary Scott said to start Lady A's performance. "Your tireless and selfless work right now means so, so much, and we want to dedicate this song to you."

"Thank you guys so much," Charles Kelley chimed in. Added Dave Haywood, "Love y'all."

Kelley and Scott are both camped out in Florida with their respective families right now, while Haywood is at home in Tennessee with his wife and kids.

One World: Together at Home, curated by pop star Lady Gaga, brought together a bevy of celebrities, from movie stars and comedians to musicians of all genres, for from-home appearances and performances. The Global Citizen organization put together the massive event, which was both streamed online and broadcast on a number of major TV networks worldwide, at the request of the UN and the World Health Organization in light of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

One World: Together at Home was an awareness-raising event rather than a fundraiser (though corporate partners' donations went to the WHO's Solidarity Response Fund). The campaign and those involved encouraged fans to stay home to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, but also to educate themselves about the disease and learn about what's being done to help those affected.

These Country Artists Have All Been Tested for the Coronavirus