Lady A Announce Full ‘What a Song Can Do’ Album

Country trio Lady A will round out their What a Song Can Do collection with a full album, scheduled for this fall. The What a Song Can Do album includes the seven songs found on What a Song Can Do (Chapter 1), plus seven more.

Look for What a Song Can Do at digital retailers and stores on Oct. 22. The 14-song project features one massive collaboration: “Friends Don’t Let Friends” includes Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett and Darius Rucker, artists who Charles Kelley and company have worked with previously in a variety of ways, and close friends of the group.

Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood had a hand in writing 13 of the 14 songs, with the exception being the instant grat track, “Where Would I Be.” One song — "Workin’ on This Love" — was penned solely by Haywood and is described as a poem for his wife, Kelli. Dann Huff returns to produce What a Song Can Do.

This new album represents Lady A's first full-length album since Ocean, released in 2019 as Lady Antebellum. That project produced a pair of No. 1 hits, their first in five years, and received great critical acclaim.

Lady A's What a Song Can Do Tracklist:

1. “Talk of This Town” (Dave Haywood, Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds)

2. “What a Song Can Do” (Kelley, Sam Ellis, Ryan Hurd, Laura Veltz)

3. “Like a Lady” (Scott, Dave Barnes, Michelle Buzz, Martin Johnson, Brandon Paddock)

4. “Things He Handed Down” (Kelley, Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett)

5. “Fire” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Justin Ebach)

6. “Chance of Rain” (Haywood, Kelley, Topher Brown, Ebach)

7. “Worship What I Hate” (Haywood, Scott, Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge)

8. “Where Would I Be” (Garcia, Hemby, Jordan Terry Minton)

9. “Friends Don’t Let Friends” Feat. Carly Pearce, Thomas Rhett, Darius Rucker (Kelley, Bunetta, Ashley Gorley, Rhett)

10. “In Waves” (Kelley, Joey Hendricks, Alysa Vanderheym, Michael Whitworth)

11. “You Keep Thinking That” (Kelley, Dave Cohen, Chris Gelbuda, Steven Lee Olsen)

12. “Be That for You” (Haywood, Kelley, Corey Crowder)

13. “Workin’ on This Love” (Haywood)

14. “Swore I Was Leaving” (Haywood, Kelley, Scott, Reynolds, Parker Welling)