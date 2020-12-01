Lady A's new holiday original "Christmas Through Your Eyes" is a deeply personal song that the bandmates all co-wrote together. Given its special significance, it's only fitting that its music video is a nostalgic tribute to family, featuring footage of all three band members as children during the Christmas season.

Fans can get a peek at what Lady A's Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood looked like as kids -- and how they spent their early Christmases -- through this montage of home movies. The video includes clips of them building snowmen, opening presents, sitting on Santa's lap and spending time with family in matching Christmas pajamas.

The bandmates were inspired to write the song after watching their children discover the magic of Christmas, and their kids have a starring role in the music video, too. Interspersed with footage from themselves growing up in the early '90s are more current-day clips of how they spend the holidays as parents themselves, with their children taking part in the same Christmas fun that the three singers did when they were young.

"Christmas Through Your Eyes" is one of four new tracks on the deluxe edition of On This Winter's Night, a holiday album that Lady A put out in 2012. The other three new additions are cover songs: Ray Charles' "That Spirit of Christmas," Paul McCartney's "Wonderful Christmastime" and the Beach Boys' "Little Saint Nick."

Lady A brought the latter two of those classics to the CMA Country Christmas stage on Monday night (Nov. 30), performing them as part of this year's holiday special. The 2020 CMA Country Christmas event also featured performances from Darius Rucker, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini and many more, and Thomas Rhett hosted this year's show alongside his wife, Lauren Akins.