Watch Kip Moore Cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ Live in Concert

During a recent show, Kip Moore covered one of the rock band Pearl Jam's most well-known songs, "Better Man." Readers can press play above to watch the moment.

Moore played the famous grunge rock-era song at his Nov. 3 After the Sunburn Tour stop in San Diego, Calif. He sings the track -- an eight-week No. 1 single from Pearl Jam's 1994 album Vitalogy -- with a perfect dose of grit and soul.

Moore has been known to toss covers into his sets here and there: He most recently included a cover of the Band's "The Weight" in his setlist during an early October show in Madison, Wisc. His After the Sunburn Tour special guests Jillian Jacqueline and Jordan Davis joined him for the performance.

Moore has been on the road for his After the Sunburn Tour since late September. The trek is scheduled to conclude on Nov. 17 in Nashville. On Nov. 16, he'll release an acoustic EP, Room to Spare, and begin a brief, four-show tour in support of the project on Nov. 29. Charlie Worsham and Jacqueline will join him for the trek.