Kip Moore's new song "Good Life" comes with more grit than fans are used to, and that's saying something.

Hard-earned stories and raw arrangements are nothing new for the "She's Mine" singer. With Jay Joyce on board as producer (and with Dan Couch as Moore's co-writer), however, Moore's country-rock becomes country-grunge. "Good Life" presents a soulful, distorted sound that would make the Cadillac Three proud, with organ and guitar lines running all over an easy shuffle.

The singer's playful intonations and act-now, think-later storytelling tie "Good Life" back to the rest of Moore's catalog. "I've Been Around" from Slowheart is a recent example, but he's always some version of this scarred-but-free, borderline-reckless troubadour who roams the earth looking for laughs, real love and truth, fully aware of the cost.

The packaging is what's new this time. Beyond the vocal distortion and heavy, electric guitarwork is the one-of-a-kind backing vocals. Listen closely to the near-spoken word harmonies in the first verse and contrast it with the Joanna Cotten-esque backing vocals during the final chorus. This new song is a wild, complicated ride that's just going to take a little bit longer to fully appreciate.

Kip Moore, "Good Life" Lyrics:

I've been hypnotized by a gypsy lover / Been sucker-punched hard by a redneck mother / Been plagiarized by my own damn brother / Hey, man, I think that's my line / I've been crucified by a baptist preacher / Been face to face with the old grim reaper / Been taken to school by a long-legged teacher / Hmm, miss you Miss Jones

I've made a pile of cash, but I ain't quite saved it / Been six months late on a new truck payment / Gone to pickin' up smokes off the dirty-ass ground / Gotta light?

First Chorus:

I'm living me a good life / Wouldn't-change-it-if-I-could life / I might tell you that see I'll you on down the road, but I'll never tell you goodbye / I know I'm always right there / South Georgia in my mama's prayers / Still keep her awake at night / But I'm living me a good, good, good, good, good life

I been up all night drinking Irish whiskey / With a reggae girl down in Mississippi / She stole my heart first time she kissed me / She gonna miss me

Second Chorus:

I'm living me a good life / Wouldn't-change-it-if-I-could life / I might tell you that see I'll you on down the road, but I'll never tell you goodbye / I know I'm always right there, right there / All up in my mama's prayers / Still keep her awake at night / But I'm living me a good, good, good, good, good life

I've been floating free / I've been Big Sky high / I've been taking my time

Repeat Second Chorus

I'm living me a good, good, good, good, good life / A good, good, good, good life

