Kip Moore plays the part of good-timing bus driver for a collection of happy-go-lucky eccentrics in the music video for his new single, "Good Life."

The singer's return to the road for the first time in over a year — ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic — is cause for celebration, and in the "Good Life" music video, he makes a point of highlighting the euphoric power of human connection. Whether that comes in the form of an in-person country concert or a crowded bus full of partying strangers, that togetherness is something that both Moore and his fans have missed since quarantine took effect.

"Working on the music video for the single was one of the best experiences I've ever had making a video," Moore explains. "We really just went for it and let our inhibitions go."

To make the "Good Life" video, the country star teamed with longtime collaborator PJ Brown, who also directed Moore's similarly whimsical "How High" music video from January. Like that clip, "Good Life" takes viewers to a world immersed with colorful, free-spirited characters who break free from the routines and demands of everyday life in favor of more magical pursuits.

Moore released "Good Life" as his next single in late April. It's a grungy and soulful sidestep even further into country-rock territory than Moore has ever gone in the past: The singer employs vocal distortion, heavy, electric guitar-work and bluesy backing vocals that would fit right in an early '70s-era Muscle Shoals studio session.

"Good Life" is Moore's first collaboration with famed producer Jay Joyce, who's always had one foot in the rock world, even if he helms some of country music's biggest albums.

