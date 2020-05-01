Kip Moore is all in on "Crazy for You Tonight." The country star shared the brand-new love song on Friday (May 1), just under one month out from the release of his next album.

Written by Moore with Blair Daly and Westin Davis, "Crazy for You Tonight" finds the singer fully in love, and ready to ignore the haters and doubters. "You might think I'm a little crazy," he admits, "But I'm only crazy for you tonight."

"You can see I'm dangerous / I'm wild, but weak / I need your touch," Moore sings in the chorus, backed by a calm but urgent melody. "I'm in my heart and out of my mind / Yeah, I'm just crazy / Crazy for you tonight"

"Crazy for You Tonight" gives fans another taste of Moore's forthcoming new album, Wild World. The 13-track project, Moore's fourth studio record, is due out on May 29.

“I don’t think you ever find the true purpose of life, but I’m always searching for that peace and joy of what God means to me and the whole spectrum of where my place is,” Moore reflects. “I think with this record, you really get a birds eye view of that.”

The lead single from Wild World, "She's Mine," was released in August of 2019, but Moore has since also shared "Wild World" and "Southpaw." The record follows 2017's Slowheart.

