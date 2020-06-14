Kid Rock’s Nashville Honky-Tonk Slapped With Coronavirus Public Health Citation

Kid Rock’s bar and restaurant in downtown Nashville was issued a citation on Saturday (June 13) by the Metro Public Health Department for not complying with coronavirus-related public health orders.

A photo circulating around social media over the weekend showing the Lower Broadway bar packed wall to wall with unmasked proprietors sparked concern, and a complaint was filed against the establishment on Friday night (June 12), resulting in a visit from MPHD director Dr. Michael Caldwell. According to officials, Caldwell issued the citation due to the venue allegedly serving customers who were seated at the bar and not following proper social distancing guidelines.

Nashville has specific ordinances requiring live music venues to control crowd capacity and enforce social distancing rules; additionally, businesses are required to post signage directing clients to wear masks or facial coverings, and employees are required to wear masks or facial coverings at work to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. According to local news outlets, 13 other Nashville businesses were also fined for being out of compliance with health orders.

Rock's bar will be on the hook for a fine of an as-yet-undetermined amount. The singer himself has not yet commented publicly on the matter; however, in May, the musician posted a photo of himself to social media wearing a cloth mask, urging fans to "Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask."