‘Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler’ Concert Film Captures His Farewell Show

The star-studded tribute concert that honored Kenny Rogers in 2017 will be released as a DVD/CD combo this spring. Taking place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on October 25, 2017, the show served to honor Rogers and mark his farewell to music. The concert featured performances of Rogers’ biggest hits from fellow country singers, and it was the final time the singer performed onstage with Dolly Parton prior to his passing in March 2020.

The new, 90-minute concert film, Kenny Rogers: All in for the Gambler, will show these memorable performances. Tribute performances featured in the film include “The Gambler” (Chris Stapleton), “Lady” (Lionel Richie) and “We’ve Got Tonight” (Idina Menzel and Charles Kelley). Other featured artists include The Oak Ridge Boys, Little Big Town, Elle King, Billy Dean and more.

Fans will also experience the special moment Rogers and Parton performed their 1983 hit, “Islands in the Stream,” for the final time.

An album of the concert’s performances is set to accompany the DVD. Both will be released on May 20, and they are available for pre-order at AllInForTheGambler.com and KennyRogers.com. A TV special of the concert was previously broadcast on CBS on Thursday, September 24, 2021. The concert film was produced by Blackbird Presents’ Keith Wortman.

“Like millions of fans around the world, Kenny Rogers has been the soundtrack of my life, and I am honored and privileged to share this show celebrating his monumental career,” says Wortman of the film.

Essential Broadcast Media Essential Broadcast Media loading...

Kenny Rogers: All in For the Gambler CD/DVD tracklist:

"The Gambler" - Chris Stapleton "Tulsa Turnaround" - Elle King "Love of Something Like It" - The Oak Ridge Boys (DVD ONLY) "She Believes In Me" - Lady A "Blaze of Glory" - Billy Dean, Crystal Gayle, Kim Forester, Lee Greenwood, Rudy Gatlin, Steve Gatlin, T. G. Sheppard, T. Graham Brown, Travis Tritt "You Turn the Light On" - Wynonna "Coward of the County" - Aaron Lewis "Sweet Music Man" - Jamey Johnson (CD ONLY) "Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Is In)" - Jamey Johnson "Twenty Years Ago" - Hillary Scott & Linda Davis "Morning Desire" - Billy Currington (DVD ONLY) "Lucille" - Justin Moore "Through the Years" - Little Big Town "We’ve Got Tonight" - Idina Menzel & Charles Kelley "Lady" - Lionel Richie "You Can’t Make Old Friends" - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton "I Will Always Love You" - Dolly Parton "Islands in the Stream" - Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton

See Pictures of Kenny Rogers Through the Years: