Kelsea Ballerini Sings With Kenny Chesney, Halsey on New Album

Kelsea Ballerini dropped some new album details on Wednesday night (Feb. 26) via a sneaky, cryptic Instagram post. The first of two images in the series teases her new song, "Hole in the Bottle," which is scheduled to come out on Friday (Feb. 28), and reminds fans that her upcoming third studio album is available for pre-order.

But it was the second image -- a seemingly blank white square -- that really got fans talking. Social media sleuths quickly determined the meaning behind the square: By downloading the image and adjusting the contrast, they could reveal the full album tracklist.

It turns out that Ballerini's new album, Kelsea, will include a couple of very special guests. The album's ninth track, "Half of My Hometown," will feature country icon Kenny Chesney. The project also honors Ballerini's pop influences with "The Other Girl," a collaboration with Halsey.

In fact, Halsey and Ballerini will be seeing quite a bit of each other in the weeks to come. Kelsea is set for release on March 20, and just five days later, the pair's CMT Crossroads episode will air. The two vocalists were spotted out and about Nashville together back in 2018, when they dropped by iconic dive Santa's Pub and treated fans to some unexpected karaoke.

The newly revealed tracklist also includes a couple of songs off the project that fans have already heard, such as its leading single, "Homecoming Queen?," the moody and mid-tempo "Club" and the final album track, "LA." In total, Kelsea consists of 13 songs.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kelsea Track Listing:

1. "Overshare"

2. "Club"

3. "Homecoming Queen?"

4. "The Other Girl" (with Halsey)

5. "Love Me Like a Girl"

6. "Love and Hate"

7. "Bragger"

8. "Hole in the Bottle"

9. "Half of My Hometown" (feat. Kenny Chesney)

10. "The Way I Used To"

11. "Needy"

12. "A Country Song"

13. "L.A."