Global pop star Halsey late last year performed a powerful rendition of her Manic album cut "Graveyard" with the ideal duet partner from the world of country music: Kelsea Ballerini. Their performance, at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheatre, was filmed for the 70th episode of CMT's genre mashup series Crossroads.

Readers can press play above to watch Ballerini and Halsey's "Graveyard" performance. Their full Crossroads episode will air on March 25 at 10PM ET.

“From hearing "Colors" for the first time years ago to her playing the first cut of "Without Me" in my living room last year, I’ve always been a superfan of Halsey,” says Ballerini in a statement issued right before the Crossroad episode's Oct. 11 taping. The chance to sing live with Halsey capped off a big year for Ballerini, which included her induction into the Grand Ole Opry family and the critical success of her own pop-friendly single, "Homecoming Queen?"

As for Halsey, she's flown her country fan flag several times in recent months. A live performance with Lady Antebellum at November's CMA Awards included a different countrified version of "Graveyard" as well as a pop-infused take on Lady A's "What If I Never Get Over You." Since then, Halsey paid visual homages to Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty album cover and Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" music videos in her own promotional video for her song "You Should Be Sad."

Ballerini and Halsey were spotted out and about together in Nashville during the summer of 2018, too: That July, the two treated patrons of the dive bar Santa's Pub to some late-night karaoke performances.