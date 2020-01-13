Carrie Underwood Extends Co-Write Invite to Halsey After ‘You Should Be Sad’ Video Nod

It doesn't take a social media sleuth to spot the homages to Shania Twain's "That Don't Impress Me Much" and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" in Halsey's new music video for "You Should Be Sad." However, those aren't the only tributes to a Nashville star to be found: In case you missed it, Halsey's glittery tear makeup comes right from the cover of Carrie Underwood's Cry Pretty album.

Underwood herself caught the reference and thanked Halsey on Twitter with quite the offer. "Next time you're in Nashville, let's write!" Underwood writes.

"Woah, to be put in such royal company ... I can only pretend I'm that cool/beautiful/talented/strong," the singer adds in her tweet. "Thanks for the nod."

The music video for Halsey's latest single, off her album Manic, also includes hero worship of the artist's pop influences: Christina Aguilera and Lady Gaga. In a separate Tweet, Halsey describes her vision for the video with another Underwood reference: ""Before He Cheats" but instead about after he does."

"You Should Be Sad" sounds more like a country song than past Halsey singles and, incidentally, might preview the sound of an Underwood co-write. If Halsey takes up Underwood's offer, there's a golden opportunity to collaborate in a writer's room or onstage when Halsey's Manic World Tour comes to Nashville Bridgestone Arena on July 24.