Kelsea Ballerini is sharing her "complex" feelings with fans in a vulnerable new TikTok post. In the clip, the singer is in her bathtub, mascara smudged under her eyes as she lipsyncs along with a demo version of Katie Gregson-MacLeod's "Complex."

"I'm wearing his boxers / I'm being a good wife / We won't be together / But maybe in the next life," Gregson-MacLeod sings in the chorus, with Ballerini wiping a tear against her shoulder as she listens to the lyrics.

"I need him like water / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / He turns off the big light," the song continues. "I'm being a cool girl / I'm keeping it so tight / I carry him home while / My friends have a good night / I need him like water / He thinks that I'm alright / I'm not feeling human / I think he's a good guy..."

At the end of the clip, a visibly emotional Ballerini submerges her head in the water of her bathtub.

"A complex time," Ballerini captions her video.

Though she doesn't explicitly say as much, it seems that the emotional ups and downs the singer is going through in the clip are related to her divorce from fellow singer Morgan Evans. Ballerini announced the split last Monday (Aug. 29) on her social channels, telling fans that, "This deeply difficult decision is the result of a journey of love, growth and effort that ultimately has come to an end." She also expressed gratitude to Evans and hope about the chapter ahead.

Ballerini and Evans were married for almost five years. Following Ballerini's announcement that they were getting divorced, Evans confirmed the news on his own social channels, writing "I wish it were otherwise but sadly it is not."

In the meantime, Ballerini is gearing up for the release of her next album, Subject to Change. She has released several new tracks ahead of the project, including its lead single, "Heartfirst," and most recently, the ruminative new ballad "What I Have."

