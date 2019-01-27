Watch Kelly Clarkson Slay Live Cover of Miranda Lambert’s ‘Tin Man’

Kelly Clarkson dialed up the emotion with a cover of Miranda Lambert's "Tin Man" on the opening night of her Meaning of Life Tour. Readers can press play above to watch a snippet of Clarkson's performance, captured by a fan in attendance at the Thursday night (Jan. 24) show.

“She is one hell of a writer! I hope I did it justice, Miranda," Clarkson said following the cover, according to a fan in the audience at Oakland, Calif.'s Oracle Arena. "I love that song … I was cleaning out my closet, and I had my phone on, and that came on, and I was like, ‘Whaaaat?’ I was bawling. I was a sobbing mess."

Lambert penned the emotional "Tin Man" with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram in the summer of 2015 and included it on her 2016 double album The Weight of These Wings. It's a tribute of sorts to Lambert's favorite Kenny Chesney song of the same name.

Clarkson's tour kickoff in Oakland included opening act Kelsea Ballerini and former The Voice Team Kelly member Brynn Cartelli. Her setlist features a steady lineup of her biggest hits, including "Miss Independent" and "Behind These Hazel Eyes."

Clarkson's Meaning of Life Tour is scheduled to run through late March. Maggie Rose will also be a special guest at select shows.