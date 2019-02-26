Kelly Clarkson Delivers Soaring Cover of Brandi Carlile’s ‘The Joke’ [WATCH]
Kelly Clarkson treated her audience to a moving rendition of Brandi Carlile's award-winning ballad, "The Joke." Readers can press play above to watch Clarkson deliver the poignant lyrics, with a soaring treatment that only she can accomplish. The cover came as part of Clarkson's tour stop in Detroit, Mich. last Thursday evening (Feb. 21).
"Let 'em laugh while they can / Let 'em spin let 'em scatter in the wind / I have been to the movies / I've seen how it ends / And the joke's on them," Clarkson ends the first chorus, pausing after she finishes the line to do some quick fangirling over Carlile's talent.
"... She can write a song, y'all!" Clarkson says, before launching into the second verse. Written by Carlile, "The Joke" comes from her acclaimed 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You. Carlile recently won three Grammys, including Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance, for the song. "I've literally been a fan of this artist for well over a decade. She's amazing. She's so inspiring, talented and just a really rad human," Clarkson says of Carlile.
Carlile recently performed the song to a rapt audience at the 2019 Grammy Awards, and Clarkson's packed out crowd responded to the powerful ballad in similar fashion.
Clarkson has been on the road for her Meaning of Life Tour since the beginning of 2019; she is joined by opening acts Kelsea Ballerini as well as The Voice alum Brynn Cartelli. Carlile isn't the first country superstar that Clarkson has covered onstage during the trek: She also recently treated fans to a performance of Miranda Lambert's "Tin Man."The run will extend through March, and Maggie Rose will also serve as direct support for Clarkson during select shows.
Who Else Is Going on Tour in 2019?