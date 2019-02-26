Kelly Clarkson treated her audience to a moving rendition of Brandi Carlile's award-winning ballad, "The Joke." Readers can press play above to watch Clarkson deliver the poignant lyrics, with a soaring treatment that only she can accomplish. The cover came as part of Clarkson's tour stop in Detroit, Mich. last Thursday evening (Feb. 21).

"Let 'em laugh while they can / Let 'em spin let 'em scatter in the wind / I have been to the movies / I've seen how it ends / And the joke's on them," Clarkson ends the first chorus, pausing after she finishes the line to do some quick fangirling over Carlile's talent.

"... She can write a song, y'all!" Clarkson says, before launching into the second verse. Written by Carlile, "The Joke" comes from her acclaimed 2018 album, By the Way, I Forgive You. Carlile recently won three Grammys, including Best American Roots Song and Best American Roots Performance, for the song. "I've literally been a fan of this artist for well over a decade. She's amazing. She's so inspiring, talented and just a really rad human," Clarkson says of Carlile.

Carlile recently performed the song to a rapt audience at the 2019 Grammy Awards , and Clarkson's packed out crowd responded to the powerful ballad in similar fashion.