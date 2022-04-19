A new album from Kane Brown should be here this year, and he seems excited. Although Brown has yet to share specifics like title of release date, he's ready to share a snippet of his next single being released to country radio.

In a social media video, the father of two dances around the kitchen with his oldest daughter, Kingsley, in his arms. The two bounce and sway as she holds onto an oversized cowboy hat — identical to her father's — that's perched on her head.

"3 things! 1: This will be the new radio single (like I love country music) 2: thank you @brooksanddunn 🔥 3: this little girl is so damn cute ❤️," Brown writes in the caption.

In the background, you can hear a clip of the song he mentions:

Brown name-drops country duo Brooks & Dunn both in the caption and the song clip itself, which gives a nod to the iconic duo's "Brand New Man."

“​​You got me feeling like I’m a Brand New Man,” Brown sings before Ronnie Dunn chimes in with, “oh, I’m a Brand New Man," potentially a sample of the 1991 hit.

The "One Mississippi" singer has worked with Brooks & Dunn in the past — he was a featured artist on their Reboot album in 2019, on a remake of their song "Believe."

Another piece of Brown's album puzzle that has been revealed is a featured artist credit: His wife, Katelyn. Fans speculate that she'll duet with the country star on a song called "Mad at This World." Brown has been teasing the song for roughly two years, calling his wife his "secret weapon" that he'll soon unleash.