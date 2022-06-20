All bets are off when it comes to concerts in Music City. Since Nashville is home to just about every country singer, fans can almost guarantee surprise guests will pop up at random. This time, it was Miranda Lambert, who jumped on stage with Brooks & Dunn at their Saturday (June 18) Reboot Tour concert at Bridgestone Arena.

As it turns out, it was also a surprise to Lambert!

"Somebody said Miranda Lambert was here tonight," Ronnie Dunn remarks in the middle of singing "Cowgirls Don't Cry." "We didn't rehearse this, so she's not gonna show up. Miranda, you back there?"

After a few minutes, Dunn begins to call her name in an effort to coax her onstage.

"I was back there getting drunk, enjoying the show," the "Bluebird" singer announces as she walks on stage.

After protesting a little, Lambert jumps right in and effortlessly sings the chorus of the duo's 2007 hit. The crowd responds with a big round of applause.

"That's not fair to Miranda, but Miranda can walk out here and do anything unrehearsed," Dunn says. "It's all about being real."

As seen in the video, Lambert is about to walk offstage when Kix Brooks waves her back as the intro to "Neon Moon" begins to play. The three harmonize on the chart-topping hit before letting the audience take over on the chorus.

Lambert is used to collaborating with other artists live in concerts — she recently wrapped the Bandwagon Tour, a collaborative effort with Little Big Town.

The "If I Was a Cowboy" hitmaker will now take some time off with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The two will be headed across the country in their airstream for a month.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour is on through August — buy tickets here.