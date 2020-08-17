Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker made it feel like 1991 all over again with a cover of Brooks & Dunn's hit "Neon Moon" on Saturday night (Aug. 15). The two friends teamed up for the cover during a performance at the Grand Ole Opry.

The show was aired live on WSM-AM, as well as on the Circle Network and the channel's corresponding YouTube and Facebook pages. "Alright," "Wagon Wheel" and "Beers and Sunshine" where among Rucker's solo choices, while Bryan sang "Play It Again," "One Margarita," "Born Here, Live Here, Die Here" and more.

The Brooks & Dunn cover came as the final performance of the night, starting at about one hour and 26 minutes into the video below. Rucker and Bryan joke about how good their voices feel since they haven't been performing live very much in 2020, but they agree neither are Ronnie Dunn-good. That's high praise but accurate, as Dunn (who wrote "Neon Moon") is widely considered among country music's all-time best vocalists.

Since the pandemic began, the Grand Ole Opry has continued its weekly Saturday night live shows with no live audience. Performers and support staff have followed CDC social distancing guidelines, which include artists wearing masks until (and sometimes even after) they hit the stage.

Natalie Stovall joined host Bobby Bones for Saturday's broadcast on television and digital stream. Her band Runaway June will play with Jon Pardi and Pam Tillis for Aug. 22's 8PM ET performance.