Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn have a love story that's the stuff of country music fairy tales, and now they're teaming up in the studio, too: Brown's upcoming Different Man album features a long-awaited, much-requested duet with his wife.

Brown posted a first clip of the new song on his social channels on Sunday (Sept. 4), an R&B-infused jam called "Thank God." The ballad is track No. 7 on Different Man, and it shares the track list with quite a few love songs, but the lyrics featured in the teaser post prove that this duet is as romantic as any song the country star has ever put out.

"Thank God I get to wake up by your side / Thank God your hand fits perfectly in mine," the two Browns sing together. "Thank God you loved me when you didn't have to / But you did and you do and He knew / Thank God for giving me you..."

To go along with the clip of their new tune, Brown shared some video of them recording the song in the studio. Both Brown and Katelyn take their turns at the mic, and while Katelyn's singing, Brown can be seen dancing along to her vocal line.

Brown and Katelyn -- the latter of whom was pursuing a solo career as an R&B/pop artist before they met, and graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019 with a degree in Music Business -- have been hinting at a duet in the works for years. In April, the singer confirmed that Katelyn -- who he referred to as his "secret weapon" -- would be featured on his new project. Previously, he teased a duet called "Mad at This World," but it seems that "Thank God" took priority in the final Different Man collection.

Different Man arrives in full on Friday (Sept. 9.) The album includes his latest country single, "Like I Love Country Music," plus a pop-leaning new single called "Grand," his most recent No. 1 "One Mississippi," and more tracks.

