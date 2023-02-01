Kacey Musgraves Will Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2023 Grammy Awards Performance

Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to help celebrate the life and music of Loretta Lynn during this Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony.

Earlier today (Feb. 1), CBS revealed that the Texas native will perform a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the live telecast's in memoriam segment.

Other performers set to appear during the tribute to artists and industry figures who died over the past year include Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood and Bonnie Raitt, who will honor Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie with a rendition of "Songbird." Maverick City Music and Quavo will also take the stage to perform "Without You" as a tribute to the late rapper Takeoff.

Lynn, who died on Oct. 4, 2022, at the age of 90, was a major inspiration for Musgraves from an early age. The two shared the stage multiple times over the years, including an appearance at the 2014 CMA Awards, where they performed Lynn's trademark 1971 hit, "You're Lookin' at Country."

Luke Combs and Brandi Carlile are among the country and Americana acts also set to take this stage this weekend, along with Harry Styles, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Steve Lacy, Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8PM ET at Los Angeles' Live from Crypto.com Arena. The ceremony, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live on CBS and available to stream via Paramount+.