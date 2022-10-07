How to See Kacey Musgraves, the Chicks Perform at ACL Fest This Weekend (From Home!)

The 2022 Austin City Limits Festival kicks off on Friday (Oct. 7), with an enormous roster of live music spread across two weekends. The first of those lasts through Sunday (Oct. 9). The Chicks and Kacey Musgraves will perform on Friday and Sunday night, respectively.

They're joining an all-genre, all-star bill that also includes everyone from breakout bluegrass act Billy Strings to rock greats the Red Hot Chili Peppers and DJ Diplo, plus many more. Western swing group Asleep at the Wheel will kick off the lineup on Friday afternoon.

The festivities will take place in Austin, Texas, but you don't need to travel to watch the show: The event will stream live on Hulu, and anyone with a subscription to the streaming service can watch the action at ACL Fest across two separate live feeds. Visit Hulu's website for more details, or to start a free trial.

More than 50 performances will be streamed across the duration of the event, including Musgraves and the Chicks' sets, plus performances from Paramore , Marcus Mumford, The War on Drugs, Flume, Spoon, Japanese Breakfast and many others.

ACL Fest is the longest-running music festival based in Austin, Texas, and is returning to its home base of Zilker Park in 2022.