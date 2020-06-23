Josh Turner is paying tribute to country music icons on the upcoming Country State of Mind, the singer's new album covering some of the genre's beloved classics. Helping out with the endeavor are Randy Travis, Runaway June, Maddie & Tae, Kris Kristofferson and other noteworthy guest artists.

Out Aug. 21 via MCA Nashville, the effort focuses on the songbooks that have most inspired Turner in his career: those of Travis, John Anderson, Johnny Cash, Hank Williams and Vern Gosdin. The "Mount Rushmore of Country Music" is what Turner calls the material found on Country State of Mind.

"I've always said that any song you hear coming from my voice, you're going to hear bits and pieces of those five guys," the entertainer says of the country music legends. "They taught me how to be Josh Turner."

MCA Nashville

According to a press release, Country State of Mind showcases Turner as a "disciple of country music history, with the album spanning more than half a century of classic country music, encompassing both well-known standards and deep-catalog cuts, many of which hold deep personal meaning." That means, among other guest stars, listeners will find Travis appearing on his signature "Forever and Ever, Amen," collaboration that is all the more remarkable because it was Travis' first recording session since his 2013 stroke.

"Randy has always been my hero," Turner explains. "He was the reason I wanted to become a country singer. He's an inspiring figure, not just to me but to a lot of people, so to have him sing on this record is pretty special."

The album also has duets with Anderson, Kristofferson and Chris Janson. Allison Moorer sings on "Alone and Forsaken," Runaway June guest on "You Don't Seem to Miss Me," and Maddie & Tae team with Turner on "Desperately."

Country State of Mind is Turner's first studio effort since his 2018 gospel collection I Serve a Savior. It's also the first album from the artist since the fatal September 2019 bus crash that affected the singer's road crew.

Country State of Mind is currently available for pre-order.

Josh Turner, Country State of Mind Track Listing:

1. "I'm No Stranger to the Rain"

2. "I've Got It Made" (duet with John Anderson)

3. "Why Me" (duet with Kris Kristofferson)

4. "Country State of Mind" (duet with Chris Janson)

5. "I Can Tell By the Way You Dance"

6. "Alone and Forsaken" (featuring Allison Moorer)

7. "Forever and Ever, Amen" (with special guest Randy Travis)

8. "Midnight in Montgomery"

9. "Good Ol' Boys"

10. "You Don't Seem to Miss Me" (featuring Runaway June)

11. "Desperately" (featuring Maddie & Tae)

12. "The Caretaker"

