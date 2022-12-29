It's been a landmark year for Jo Dee Messina, who has been enjoying a much-deserved resurgence in popularity following the release of Cole Swindell's 2022 hit song "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The playful track is an homage to Messina's breakout debut hit "Heads Carolina, Tails California," which became a Top 10 hit in 1996.

Through the late 90s and 2000s, Messina released five studio albums and earned a stream of accolades, including two Grammy Awards nominations and the Academy of Country Music's title of Top New Female Vocalist. She took six songs all the way to No. 1 on country radio, including "Bye, Bye," "I'm Alright, "My Give a Damn's Busted" and "That's the Way."

In 2017, her career trajectory changed when she was diagnosed with cancer, but she found hope through her faith and the support of friends and fans. She recovered from the disease and has returned to touring, once again sharing her incredible talents with the masses.

We'll have to wait and see if more new music is coming down the pipeline. Until then, let's reflect on the achievements, incredible fashion choices and mind-blowing performances that have encapsulated the Massachusetts' native's inspiring life and history-making country music career.