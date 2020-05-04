Jason Aldean's 17-year-old daughter, Keeley, won't get to go to prom this year. The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has thrown a wrench in many of life's normalcies, including the teenager's prom plans, but the singer and his wife, Brittany, didn't want her to miss out completely -- so, they brought prom to her.

Saturday (May 2) was supposed to be Keeley's junior prom, Brittany explains in an Instagram video, but for obvious reasons, it was canceled. However, the family — including Keeley and her sister Kendyl, both from Aldean's previous marriage to Jessica Ussery, plus his two young children with Brittany, Memphis and Navy — are currently holed up at their beach house, which provided the perfect backdrop for a makeshift prom "at home," Brittany says.

In the video, Brittany shows off the family's palatial beachfront retreat, decorated to the nines with balloons and flowers. Aldean was Keeley's prom "date," of course, with the singer joking that his daughter "lost out on that deal."

As Keeley walks down the stairs, she realizes what is happening. "Oh my gosh, you did not," she says as she hugs her dad. "Sorry you are missing your first prom," he tells her.

The family enjoyed a to-go dinner from P.F. Chang's and a dance party fit for a prom queen. And while everyone seemed to have a blast, it was Brittany who seemed the most thrilled to be able to pull off the surprise, leaving Aldean to shower his wife with praise.

"Man, I gotta say, this lady is really special," Aldean says of Brittany in a touching Instagram post shared on Sunday (May 3). "When u marry somebody and u have kids, u hope that person will love ur kids the way you do. I have been really blessed with someone who is not only beautiful but has truly completed my family. Brittney Aldean I love u more than u know and I love our life together."