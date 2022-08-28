Brandi Carlile Applauds Maren Morris for Firing Back at Brittany Aldean’s Transphobic Comments

Brandi Carlile had kind words to share for her Highwomen band mate and friend Maren Morris on social media on Sunday (Aug. 28), after Morris objected to some transphobic comments made by Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany.

Specifically, Morris -- and fellow country singer Cassadee Pope, who first flagged Aldean's comments -- objected to an Instagram Reels caption Aldean posted, reading, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."

Pope replied by saying she expected beauty influencers like Aldean to see the positive side in embracing the LGBTQ+ community, slamming the country star's wife for likening her "tomboy phase" to the gender dysphoria and pain trans kids go through.

Morris' comments on Pope's post took things one step further, calling Aldean "Insurrection Barbie" and a "scumbag human," and point out how the Aldeans' recent decision to dress their own young children up in anti-President Joe Biden shirts could be seen as exploiting the kids as political props.

As angry back-and-forth ensued, multiple stars came to the defense of both sides -- and Carlile thanked Morris for her allyship. "Bravo," the singer-songwriter wrote on Twitter. "It's when you selflessly bear another's burden that you actually reflect god's love."

Over the years, Carlile has frequently been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community, of which she is a member -- songs like her solo hit "The Joke" and the Highwomen's "If She Ever Leaves Me" touch on themes of gay love stories and support for LGBTQ+ youth. As one of country music's few mainstream LGBTQ+ artists, Carlile has also had to deal with her fair share of hate and discrimination.

"Way to not tolerate disgusting behavior," Carlile's response to Morris continued. "It tough...but good to see this hidden divide exposed in country music -- let your little light shine."

Meanwhile, singers like RaeLynn, singer-songwriter Whitney Duncan and Jon Pardi's wife, Summer Pardi, all shared positive messages in the comments section of Aldean's original real. RaeLynn also posted video of herself captioned "Insurrection Montana Barbie," in a nod to one of Morris' digs at Aldean.

