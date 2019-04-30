Jade Bird Plans Fall 2019 Headlining Tour

Following a busy summer out on the road with Jason Isbell and Father John Misty, up-and-coming singer-songwriter Jade Bird will launch her own North American headlining tour this fall.

The announcement came while Bird's self-titled debut album sits in the Top 10 in her native U.K. In the States, her album debuted atop Billboard's Heatseeker and New Artist Alternative charts. The April 19 release follows up her debut, 2017's Something American EP.

Before embarking on her September-through-November jaunt across the states and into Ontario, Bird will hit the festival circuit, including stops at Shaky Knees Festival and Newport Folk Festival. Earlier in April, Bird appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the second time to perform "I Get No Joy," the third track on her album.

A full list of Bird's headlining Fall 2019 tour dates is below. For more details, visit the artist's website.

Jade Bird, 2019 Fall Headline Tour Dates:

Sept. 7 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

Sept. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre

Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East

Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

Oct. 6 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s

Oct. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge

Oct.12 - Boise, Ida. @ The Olympic

Oct. 14 - Calgary, Alberta @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage

Oct. 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room

Oct. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial

Oct. 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 25 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s

Oct. 26 - Phoenix, Az. @ Valley Bar

Oct. 31 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater

Nov. 1 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn

Nov. 2 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room

Nov. 4 - London, Ontario @ Rum Runners

Nov. 5 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Algonquin Commons Theatre

Nov. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Mod Club