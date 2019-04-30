Jade Bird Plans Fall 2019 Headlining Tour
Following a busy summer out on the road with Jason Isbell and Father John Misty, up-and-coming singer-songwriter Jade Bird will launch her own North American headlining tour this fall.
The announcement came while Bird's self-titled debut album sits in the Top 10 in her native U.K. In the States, her album debuted atop Billboard's Heatseeker and New Artist Alternative charts. The April 19 release follows up her debut, 2017's Something American EP.
Before embarking on her September-through-November jaunt across the states and into Ontario, Bird will hit the festival circuit, including stops at Shaky Knees Festival and Newport Folk Festival. Earlier in April, Bird appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the second time to perform "I Get No Joy," the third track on her album.
A full list of Bird's headlining Fall 2019 tour dates is below. For more details, visit the artist's website.
Jade Bird, 2019 Fall Headline Tour Dates:
Sept. 7 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom
Sept. 25 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
Sept. 29 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Visulite Theatre
Oct. 1 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Oct. 4 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
Oct. 6 - Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly’s
Oct. 9 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Oct. 10 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Urban Lounge
Oct.12 - Boise, Ida. @ The Olympic
Oct. 14 - Calgary, Alberta @ Commonwealth Bar & Stage
Oct. 15 - Edmonton, Alberta @ The Starlite Room
Oct. 17 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Imperial
Oct. 20 - Portland, Ore. @ Wonder Ballroom
Oct. 23 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda Theatre
Oct. 25 - Pioneertown, Calif. @ Pappy & Harriet’s
Oct. 26 - Phoenix, Az. @ Valley Bar
Oct. 31 - Dallas, Texas @ Granada Theater
Nov. 1 - Austin, Texas @ Scoot Inn
Nov. 2 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock Room
Nov. 4 - London, Ontario @ Rum Runners
Nov. 5 - Ottawa, Ontario @ Algonquin Commons Theatre
Nov. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Mod Club
