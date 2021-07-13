Jade Bird Confirms Fall 2021 Headlining Now’s the Time America Tour

Jade Bird will be returning to the U.S. for a slate of performances this fall. The British singer-songwriter will kick off her headlining Now's the Time America Tour in late September, following a batch of festival appearances earlier that same month.

Bird's fall tour will be in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Different Kinds of Light, which is due to arrive on Aug. 13. She announced the project back in May and dropped the title track; the collection also includes Bird's previously released song "Houdini."

"Different Kinds of Light at its most basic is about falling in love, and at its most complex, the chaos of trying to get away from your past," Bird explains of her new project. "I've written about fictional characters, about myself and people who don't exist, or at least only exist in my mind, memory and imagination."

Suzanne Santo, Diana Demuth and Lucky Kilmartin will all serve as opening acts at various dates of the Now's the Time America Tour. Tickets for the shows will go on sale on Friday (July 16), though Bird is opening up a fan pre-sale on Tuesday (July 13), and there's an additional Spotify pre-sale beginning Wednesday (July 14).

Jade Bird, Now's the Time America Tour Dates:

Sept. 28 -- San Francisco, Calif. @ The Independent

Sept. 29 -- Eugene, Ore. @ Sessions Music Hall

Sept. 30 -- Portland Ore. @ Mississippi Studios

Oct. 2 -- Seattle, Wash. @ Tractor Tavern

Oct. 3 -- Boise, Ida. @ Neurolux

Oct. 4 -- Salt Lake City, Utah @ The State Room

Oct. 6 -- Beaver Creek, Colo. @ Vilar Performing Arts Center

Oct. 7 -- Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater

Oct. 10-11 -- Evanston Ill. @ SPACE

Oct. 13 -- Columbus, Ohio @ The Basement

Oct. 14 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Oct. 16 -- Washington, DC @ Sixth and I

Oct. 17 -- Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

Oct. 19 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

Oct. 21 -- New Orleans, La. @ Tipitina’s

