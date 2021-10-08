Jade Bird gets her upcoming Austin City Limits set off to a rockin' start with her song "Headstart." Her full performance will premiere on Saturday night (Oct. 9), but fans can get a sneak peek now on The Boot.

The exasperatedly flirty "Headstart" comes from Bird's newest album, Different Kinds of Light. In addition to releasing the record this summer, the British singer-songwriter moved to the Austin, Texas, area during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she didn't have to go far for her ACL set.

"Headstart" is one of eight songs Bird performed on Austin City Limits. In addition to her own material, her set included a cover of Dolly Parton's "Do I Ever Cross Your Mind?" with Savannah Conley and Luke Prosser assisting in three-part harmony.

Bird's Austin City Limits episode also features another Austin-based rising star, Dayglow. The episode will premiere at 9PM ET on PBS stations, then be available to stream online thereafter; visit PBS.org for full details.

Now in its 47th season, Austin City Limits is the longest-running music performance program on television. In addition to Bird, this season — which began on Oct. 2 with a performance from Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall — will also include sets from Billy Strings, Brandy Clark and more in its first half (through late November).