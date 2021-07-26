Ingrid Andress’ Feeling Things Tour, a Headlining International Run, Starts Fall 2021

Ingrid Andress will embark on an expansive, cross-continental tour in September. On Monday (July 26), the singer revealed her headlining Feeling Things Tour, which begins with a string of U.S. dates that kick off in Boston, Mass., on Sept. 27.

After making 12 stops in the U.S. in late 2021, Andress' headline tour will embark on an international leg beginning in January. The trek will take her to stops in Ireland, Scotland, France, Germany, Denmark and more venues cross Europe and the United Kingdom, ultimately wrapping in Oslo, Norway, on Feb. 5.

The tour will be Andress' first chance at bringing her music to such a wide-reaching stage since she put out her major-label studio debut, Lady Like, in late March of 2020 -- just as the world began shutting down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so excited to bring my debut album, Lady Like, to the stage and perform these songs that have been such a huge part of my life for the past few years," the singer says. "More importantly, I can't wait to see all the fans that I've been missing for the past 18 months. As a songwriter, the human connection is one of my favorite parts of the whole experience of touring, so I'm really looking forward to that."

Joining Andress as opening support on the Feeling Things Tour is Georgia Webster, who recently dropped her debut EP, First Goodbye. Tickets go on sale on Thursday (July 29).

Fans can also catch Andress on the road as part of Dan + Shay's The (Arena) Tour this summer.

Ingrid Andress, 2021-2022 Feeling Things Tour Dates:

Sept. 27 -- Boston, Mass. @ Royale
Sept. 30 -- Madison, Wisc. @ Majestic Theatre
Oct. 5 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn
Oct. 6 -- Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater
Oct. 7 -- New York City @ Webster Hall
Oct. 11 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Nov. 6 -- Auburn, Ala. @ Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center
Nov. 15 -- Columbia, Mo. @ The Blue Note
Nov. 17 -- Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Nov. 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl
Dec. 9 -- Richmond, Va. @ The National
Dec. 10 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Jan. 18 -- Dublin, Ireland @ Whelan’s
Jan. 19 -- Belfast, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom @ Limelight 1
Jan. 21 -- Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom @ Saint Luke’s
Jan. 22 -- Manchester, England, United Kingdom @ Gorilla
Jan. 23 -- Birmingham, England, United Kingdom @ O2 Institute 3
Jan. 25 -- London, England, United Kingdom @ Scala
Jan. 27 -- Paris, France @ Le Pop Up Du Label
Jan. 29 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Jan. 31 -- Berlin, Germany @ Privateclub
Feb. 1 -- Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtwache
Feb. 2 -- Copenhagen, Denmark @ Lille Vega
Feb. 3 -- Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen Klubb
Feb. 5 -- Oslo, Norway @ Krosset

