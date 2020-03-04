Ingrid Andress Postpones Boston Show After Nashville Tornado Hits Her Apartment Building

Ingrid Andress was originally scheduled to head up to Boston's Big Night Live to perform alongside Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson, Michael Ray and Gabby Barrett on Wednesday (March 4.) However, after the building she lives in was badly hit by the tornado that ripped through Nashville and Middle Tennessee in the early hours of Tuesday morning (March 3), the singer has cancelled that appearance.

"Boston, I'm sure you are aware of the tornado in Nashville that did some serious damage to the city and to the lives of some of the people in the community," Andress wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, the building I live in got hit pretty hard, and we've been told to evacuate until further notice."

The singer went on to say that although she hated to cancel her Boston plans, she was focusing on recovering from the storms' damage and helping others in her hard-hit community.

"I'm thankful to be alive and currently helping those in need," she continued. "I hate that I'm not playing the show tonight, but I'll be back soon. Hug everyone you love for me."

Initial surveys reported EF-3 Tornado damage in East Nashville, Donelson and Mt. Juliet, CNN reports. Germantown was also hit hard, and the city saw widespread wreckage and over 40 downed buildings.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 24 state-wide fatalities. Two of those deaths happened in East Nashville: A couple in their 30s were killed as they left cocktail bar the Attaboy Lounge, where one of them was an employee. Outside of the city, there were more deaths. Wilson County and Benton County reported three and one fatalities, respectively, and Putnam County was especially hard-hit with 18 reported deaths and 77 unaccounted-for people.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a fund for victims of the tornado; to donate, visit CFMT.org. Hands on Nashville, the Red Cross and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers, according to the Tennessean. Click here for more information on how you can help.