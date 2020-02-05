The Hot Country Knights have always said that they do their best work live, and the Murfreesboro, Tenn.-based goofball '90s group put their moves on full display during an in-studio performance of Sawyer Brown's "Some Girls Do" at Taste of Country Nights. Press play above to watch!

The band's high-energy vocal harmonies and faithful interpretation of the 1992 classic are nice, but the real treat of the Knights' performance is watching the bandmates wriggle, hip-thrust and bounce along to the song. True, their coordination leaves something to be desired -- especially when it comes to the hand-clapping bridge portion of the song -- but the band gets an A for effort, especially at the grand finale, when frontman Douglas "Doug" Douglason "pulls a hammy" through sheer dedication to his final jump-kicks.

Despite sampling an iconic piece of Sawyer Brown's catalog for their performance, the Knights would like to see more female artists on country radio -- and they have a plan to make it happen. In an interview in the Taste of Country Nights studio, the band described the current state of radio as a "sausage fest."

"And it's a limp sausage fest. These guys have no testosterone. There's no 'T' in country right now. Country's suffering from a 'low-T' problem," Douglason explains. "I really feel like what radio should do is get rid of all the guys, except us ... We'll sing the guy songs for you, but that opens up the space for more girls on the radio."

The Knights previously tributed the women of '90s country in an on-air medley on The Bobby Bones Show, sampling classics from icons including Reba McEntire and Mary Chapin Carpenter. Furthermore, the band has hinted that they're planning to release a duet with Terri Clark, a "special romance ballad" and "very sensual song" called "You Make It Hard."

That's just one of the tracks Knights fans can expect on the group's forthcoming debut album of original material, which is due out later in 2020. The project will also include their current radio single, a duet with Travis Tritt called "Pick Her Up."

Additionally, the band has tapped a revolving cast of talented female newcomers for their upcoming April 2020 One Knight Stand Tour. Tenille Townes, Rachel Wammack, Lainey Wilson and Hannah Dasher will all open select shows.