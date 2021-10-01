Hear Tyler Childers Cover a John Prine Deep Cut, ‘Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You’

Tyler Childers honors John Prine with a cover of the barroom-ready deep cut "Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You." Released Friday (Oct. 1), the song comes from a forthcoming tribute album in honor of the late folk legend.

"Yes I Guess They Oughta Name a Drink After You" originally appeared on Prine's second studio album, 1972's Diamonds in the Rough. The song finds its protagonist drowning his sorrows over a woman who's left town, and sorrowfully admitting, as the title says, "yes, I guess they oughta name a drink after you."

"You'e left my heart a vacant lot / I'll fill it with another shot," Childers sings.

Childers' rendition of "Diamonds in the Rough" is the third song to be released from Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2. Vol. 1 arrived in 2010 and features covers by, among others, Justin Townes Earle, the Avett Brothers, Sara Watkins and Drive-By Truckers.

A full tracklist for Vol. 2 has not yet been announced, but both Brandi Carlile's version of "I Remember Everything" and Sturgill Simpson's cover of "Paradise" have been released and an iTunes listing for the project indicates that it will contain 12 songs in total. The album is due out on Oct. 8 and is available for pre-order in various forms via Oh Boy Records.

Prine is known for songs such as "Sam Stone" and "Angel From Montgomery," the latter of which Bonnie Raitt made famous. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in January of 2020, just over two months before he died of COVID-19 in April of that year. Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows, Vol. 2 is part of the 40th anniversary celebrations for Oh Boy Records, which Prine co-founded with his manager, Al Bunetta, in 1981.

"We wanna continue to support his music, and then also the next generation of singer-songwriters," says Jody Whelan, the oldest of Prine's three sons with wife Fiona and who runs Oh Boy Records. "We've released a few great things over the last couple years, but we've got some more surprises coming."

