Hayes Carll Is ‘Unapologetically Me’ on New Album ‘You Get It All’

Hayes Carll proclaims You Get It All with his upcoming new album. The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter is set to release his eighth studio record on Oct. 29.

Carll is introducing his new project with its title track, which also serves as its lead single. The gentle folk number lays it all out on the table, telling the listener that all he has to offer is all that he is: all of his lows and highs, joys and regrets, rights and wrongs.

"And I'd rather drive you crazy / Being more than you can stand / Than to let you try to love half a man," he sings in the chorus. "All my cards are on the table, and darlin', it's your call / I'm all in, so lose or win, you get it all."

Throughout his new album, Carll provides social commentary on our environment with "Nice Things," co-penned with Brothers Osborne, and sensitively approaches the topic of dementia from a patient's perspective on "Help Me Remember." He also co-wrote and duets with Brandy Clark on "In the Meantime."

“I like to tug at heartstrings, find commonality with others, reflect on my own life, and sometimes I do it in a lighthearted way," Carll says of You Get It All in a press release. "A lot of musical styles found their way onto this record, but my first and most formative influences came from country music. This is a country singer-songwriter record. It’s just unapologetically me.”

You Get It All is available to pre-order and pre-save now. In addition to his new album, Carll has announced a new set of tour dates; they're set to begin on Sept. 9 in Charlotte, N.C., and conclude on Nov. 18 in Nashville.