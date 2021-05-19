George Strait will return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the first time since 2019. The country music legend will perform in NRG Stadium on the final night of the 2022 rodeo, in honor of its 90th anniversary.

Strait's performance is set for the rodeo's final day on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Prior to the full-length concert, there will be no rodeo performance. However, fans will still be able to enjoy activities on the rodeo grounds including shopping, dining, livestock and horse shows and other exhibits.

"What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the King of Country Music himself,” says Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman in a press statement. “Our thousands of dedicated volunteers simply can’t wait to welcome everyone back to the Rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of Western heritage that will be well worth the wait."

For Strait, this special rodeo performance marks a return to his roots. It was more than 35 years ago that the Texas native made his debut at RodeoHouston in 1983 as a newcomer to the country music scene. In 1996, he was inducted into the RodeoHouston Star Trail of Fame. The honor — which has only been given eight other times — recognized his musical contributions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This will be Strait's 31st performance at the rodeo.

Tickets for the special concert event will go on sale to the public on June 24. There will be a purchase limit of four tickets per person.

The 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is scheduled to run from Feb. 28 through March 20. The remaining rodeo entertainment lineup — along with ticketing information — will be announced at a later date. More information about the annual Rodeo is available via the event's website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

WATCH: You Think You Know George Strait?