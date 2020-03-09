Anything you can do, Maren Morris can do nine months pregnant, in a bedazzled, Western-inspired bodysuit. The singer headlined the 2020 Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show just two weeks before her due date on Saturday (March 7), and she left the crowd wanting more, breaking out in a spontaneous sing-a-long to her hit, "My Church."

"We weren't ready for you to end," one fan lamented on Twitter, posting footage of a sea of cowboy hat-wearing Rodeo-goers singing along to the song's chorus after Morris finished her set.

For her part, the singer seemed to have as much fun onstage as her fans did in the crowd. On Instagram, Morris posted a series of images from her performance, including a video of herself waving out a car window to a crowd of enthusiastic audience members as she left the venue.

Still, no one blamed Morris for not extending her set: The singer's due date is so close that, according to the Houston Chronicle, her car stayed side-stage for the entirety of her performance just in case she went into labor a little early.

"If I go into labor during this show, it's all good, because it just means that my kid really wanted to be born in Texas," remarked the singer, who is a Texas native herself, from the stage. "He's kicking. He knows that my adrenaline is on full blast."

Taste of Country reports that Morris went into her set planning to take it as easy as possible during the late-term performance, giving an hour-long performance and flying back to Nashville in time to make it home by 9pm.

"It's a pretty crazy concept," she said during an appearance on the Ty Bentli Show. "I took the show offer before I was pregnant. It's such an iconic thing to get to do, especially being from Texas. So when I found out that I was pregnant, I was like, 'Oh my God, being nine months pregnant at the Houston Rodeo would be kinda bada--."

Morris' Saturday night set turned out to more than just bada--: It was an epic cornerstone to kick off her baby boy's life, she explained from the stage. "For the rest of my life, I'm gonna look back at this show and show my son footage of it. And tell him it got him out the door," the singer told the crowd at the end ion her performance.