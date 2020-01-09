The Houston Livestock and Rodeo Show revealed its 2020 lineup on Thursday evening (Jan. 9), and as usual, the month-long event will feature a diverse and star-studded array of performers. Some of country's biggest names will take the stage during the event, along with a selection of some of the most exciting performers from other genres, too -- including the Rodeo's first-ever K-Pop performance.

Texas natives are well represented among RodeoHouston's roster of performers, with Midland kicking things off on March 3 and Willie Nelson following the next day (March 4.) Other performers who hail from the state will grace the stage, too: Cody Johnson is playing on March 12, and a (by that time, about nine months pregnant) Maren Morris will perform on March 7.)

"Pregnant AF at the Houston Rodeo? Yee Haw," Morris joked on social media after her appearance was announced. Morris and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, are expecting their first child -- a baby boy. Per an earlier Tweet from Hurd, they're expecting to welcome the new addition to their family the same month that Morris plays the Rodeo.

The country presence at Rodeo Houston doesn't stop there, though: Chris Young, Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban are all also scheduled to appear. Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan are slotted to play the Rodeo's final two shows, taking the stage on March 21 and March 22, respectively.

Friday night dates on the Rodeo's calendar are still blank, with entertainment to be announced on Feb. 4. The 2020 Houston Rodeo will take place March 3-22 at Houston, Texas' NRG Park. In addition the show's mainstage performances, fans can check out up-and-comers the Rodeo's honky tonk, the Hideout. Meanwhile, the Stars Over Texas Stage will boast family entertainment and live local up-and-comers.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, Jan. 16 at 10AM. Visit RodeoHouston.com for all the details.

2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Lineup:

March 3 -- Midland

March 4 -- Willie Nelson

March 5 -- Becky G

March 6 -- TBA

March 7 -- Maren Morris

March 8 -- Ramon Ayala

March 9 -- Chris Young

March 10 -- NCT 127

March 11 -- Kane Brown

March 12 -- Cody Johnson

March 13 -- TBA

March 14 -- Jon Pardi

March 15 -- Dierks Bentley

March 16 -- Keith Urban

March 17 -- Gwen Stefani

March 18 -- Khalid

March 19 -- Chris Stapleton

March 20 -- TBA

March 21 -- Brad Paisley

March 22 -- Luke Bryan

