George Strait surprised concertgoers during the early moments of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's tour stop in Austin, Texas, last night (Feb. 16).

The country star made his way onto the Moody Center stage to help introduce Springsteen's first performance in the city since 2012. The packed venue of over 15,000 fans cheered as the pair shared a hug and a handshake before Strait made his way to the microphone for a few words.

"Austin, Texas!" Strait shouted excitedly. "It's my honor tonight to introduce you to a band that really needs no introduction, right? Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band!"

The crowd responded with a wave of approving screams, and Springsteen offered up another hug before Strait gave a quick wave goodbye, allowing the band to roll into their Born in the U.S.A. cut, "No Surrender."

Watch the moment below:

Although fans weren't treated to a collaboration from the two music heavyweights, the pair's obvious admiration for one another was apparent.

Strait, a Texas native, is enjoying some time off the road before beginning a string of headlining stadium shows later this year, including two nights at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in July. In a recent interview, Strait also revealed he's been hard at work on a new album, which will be his first since 2019's Honky Tonk Time Machine.