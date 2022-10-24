George Strait Announces Six Stadium Concerts for 2023

Ethan Miller, Getty Images

George Strait concerts are going to be bigger than ever in 2023. The country music legend has just announced six stadium shows, set for May through Aug. 2023.

Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will open for him during all six shows.

While Strait has been playing one-off stadium shows — including for 51,000 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis in November 2021 — this marks his first dedicated run of stadium shows. Right now, the six shows listed below are his only six shows listed for 2023.

Both Little Big Town and Stapleton opened the Minneapolis show, and in a press release, the Strait and Stapleton shared admiration for one another. When the 70-year-old announced his plans to retire from the road in 2012, he left open the possibility for something like this. At the time he made it clear that the touring life was not for him any longer, but he still very much liked performing.

The first stop is scheduled for May 6 in Glendale, Ariz. Strait will then play three shows in June, one in late July and another in early August. Tickets for all shows go on sale on Nov. 4 at 10AM local time.

George Strait's 2023 Stadium Tour Dates:

May 6 — Glendale, Ariz. @ State Farm Stadium
June 3 — Milwaukee, Wisc. @ American Family Field
June 17 — Seattle Wash. @ Lumen Field
June 24 — Denver Colo. @ Empower Field at Mile High Stadium
July 29 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium
Aug. 5 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

