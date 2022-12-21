George Strait Has a New Album in the Works

Country fans may not have to wait much longer to hear new music from George Strait. In an extensive recent interview with Cowboys & Indians, the 70-year-old country legend revealed that he's in the process of creating another album.

"I like making records and plan on doing another one soon," Strait said. "I'm narrowing down my song choices now."

The project would be his first since 2019's Honky Tonk Time Machine and the 32nd studio album of his career. Although he's keeping the details of his next LP mostly under wraps, Strait gave some insight into the creative process he's using to select his next batch of songs.

"I've always said I'm a melody guy. A great melody can sell a song the best," he explained. "A great lyric with a lousy melody maybe not so much, but a great lyric along with a great melody is obviously what you're looking to create. That's why I've had such a great relationship with Dean Dillon."

Dillon, whose songwriting talents earned him an induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020, is the lyrical genius behind some of Strait's biggest hits, including "Easy Come, Easy Go," "Ocean Front Property," and "If I Know Me." He's also the co-writer of many country classics recorded by other artists, including "Tennessee Whiskey" and Keith Whitley's "Miami, My Amy."

"I think he's the best melody guy in the business. His lyrics are great as well, so there you go. There is no specific message or mood that I'll be shooting for. I just want to put together a bunch of good songs that stand out individually."

While we wait for Strait to put the final touches on his next record, country fans have a few chances to see him live in 2023. In May, Strait will kick off a short string of stadium shows, which includes two nights at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. He'll be joined by his Ace in the Hole Band, along with support from Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. Tickets for all of Strait's 2023 tour dates are on sale now.