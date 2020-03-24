On Monday night (March 23), country icon Garth Brooks teamed up with his wife (and fellow country icon) Trisha Yearwood for a special edition of his Facebook Live series Inside Studio G. Amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Brooks and Yearwood were all smiles as they harmonized and encouraged their thousands of viewers to stick together and stay positive during this trying time.

Performing both separately and together in their intimate at-home studio, Brooks and Yearwood covered an extensive swath of music during the 40-plus-minute livestream. However, the highlight of the performance came when Brooks and Yearwood teamed up to sing "Shallow," the song recorded by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the 2018 film A Star Is Born.

After singing the song once, Brooks insisted on singing it again so the two could really nail their harmonies on the chorus, and the result was nothing short of stunning. At the end, Brooks even suggested that the couple should head into the studio for an official recording of the song (which, yes, is a thing that should definitely happen).

Playing quick-fire, couple-verses-at-a-time style, Brooks and Yearwood worked their way through requests sent in by fans, covering everything from Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" to Ed Sheeran's "Perfect." They even swapped out songs, with Yearwood performing Brooks' "I Guess You Had to Be There" and Brooks swapping up the lyrics to sing Yearwood's "The Woman Before Me."

According to the World Health Organization -- which declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a pandemic on March 11 -- over 335,000 cases of the disease and 14,634 deaths because of it have been reported globally as of March 22. In the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 15,291 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 201 deaths as of March 20.

Brooks is one of dozens of country artists who have postponed or canceled tour dates due to the pandemic: On Tuesday (March 24), he announced the rescheduling of two of his Stadium Tour stops. Additionally, major festivals and events -- including Stagecoach and the 2020 ACM Awards -- have been pushed back to the fall.

