Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Quarantining After Potential COVID-19 Exposure

Garth Brooks and his wife, Trisha Yearwood, have canceled everything on their calendar for two weeks and will quarantine after possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

It's the second time the couple have had to quarantine; last summer, Brooks' daughter Allie had the virus. This time, someone within the couple's inner circle tested positive for the coronavirus as they were preparing to co-host Ellen.

Per All Access, Brooks explains that everyone passed an initial pre-test, but someone got a positive on their final COVID-19 test. "So we decided just not to risk anything," he says.

Brooks first shared the news of his and Yearwood's exposure via Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 11), but didn't offer much in the way of detail. The couple's appearance as Ellen co-hosts was scheduled for Friday (Feb. 12).

Brooks' next Inside Studio G livestream and the next installment of Yearwood's streaming series T's Coffee Talk have also been canceled.

"The Queen and I will be quarantining, living on love, and testing every 72 hours," Brooks says. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the one person in this group that has already tested positive."

In January, Brooks was tested for the virus several times prior to his performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. His tests all came back negative, and he was able to perform an a cappella version of "Amazing Grace" from the steps of the U.S. Capitol building.

As is true of all artists and musicians, the bulk of Brooks' public appearance calendar has been pushed to later in the year due to the pandemic. Both he and Yearwood will appear on NBC's Grand Ole Opry celebration on Sunday (Feb. 14), but that performance was pre-recorded.

