24 Years Ago: Trisha Yearwood Joins the Grand Ole Opry

Twenty-four years ago today (March 13, 1999) was a moment to remember for Trisha Yearwood: It was on that date that the Georgia native joined the Grand Ole Opry, fulfilling one of her childhood dreams in the process.

Yearwood was invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry by Ricky Skaggs, on Jan. 16, 1999, while the Opry was being held at the Ryman Auditorium. Porter Wagoner officially inducted her, presenting Yearwood with a commemorative Hatch Show Print poster.

"This has the feeling of winning Female Vocalist of the Year, something I wanted my whole life," Yearwood told MTV of the honor at the time. "For my family, especially my parents, this is probably bigger than any award I've received.

"My mom once saw the Opry here at the Ryman. She wrote down descriptions of the Opry stars and the show, so she could take it home and show her mom and dad. She still has that diary, and it was really neat for me to see what it had meant to her," Yearwood continued. "I feel proud, and I'm really glad they're going to have that chance to see this happen for me."

Yearwood, who is married to Garth Brooks and resides in Nashville when not on the road, says that the Opry is still her favorite place to perform: “At the Opry, you can see every face, and it’s wonderful, because you can make real connections with people," she notes.

On March 12, 2019, Yearwood and the Grand Ole Opry marked her 20th induction anniversary with a celebratory night: Both Skaggs and Emmylou Harris surprised Yearwood with -- fittingly -- another Hatch Show Print poster, while numerous other stars sent congratulatory video messages. Yearwood and Skaggs sang "Two Highways" together, and Yearwood performed "Sweet Dreams," which she sang on her induction night, as well. Her husband, Brooks, also surprised the crowd, for a duet on "Whiskey to Wine."

This story was originally written by Gayle Thompson, and revised by Annie Zaleski.