As he continues to assemble 2022 Stadium Tour dates, Garth Brooks just announced a special pair of shows on the books: He's headed to Las Vegas in early February for two back-to-back night that he's billing as, "Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show."

Set for the 5,200-capacity Dolby Live at Park MGM, the two shows will take place on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5. That's just days before Brooks turns 60 years old on Feb. 7, and the star says the dates will serve as a birthday party of sorts.

"I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas," he states in a press release. "Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing."

The Vegas dates are, for the time being, Brooks' first shows of the year. Just days ago, he put an Orlando stop on his Stadium Tour calendar for next March; it was the third straight week that he's booked a Stadium Tour stop. He's previously shared plans for a (now sold out) date in Fayetteville, Ark., a show in Baton Rouge, La. and two stops in Dublin, Ireland's Croke Park that quickly expanded to five due to fan demand.

Before that, Brooks had put the brakes on much of his 2021 tour plans due to the rise of the Delta variant of COVID-19, during which time he opted instead for smaller, more intimate shows at Nashville venues like the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry. As he resumes his Stadium Tour, Brooks has stated that 2022 will be its final year; he's hinted that he's already planning something new when the run concludes.

Tickets for Brooks' Vegas shows go on sale Dec. 22 at 10AM PST. Limited seating is available, and there will be a six-ticket cap per purchase.

